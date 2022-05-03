$100 Invested In Avis Budget Gr 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Avis Budget Gr CAR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 47.86% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 59.43%. Currently, Avis Budget Gr has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion.

Buying $100 In CAR: If an investor had bought $100 of CAR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $952.71 today based on a price of $282.19 for CAR at the time of writing.

Avis Budget Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.