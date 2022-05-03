Franklin Resources: Q2 Earnings Insights

Franklin Resources BEN reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Franklin Resources beat estimated earnings by 17.07%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $0.82.
Revenue was up $4.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 0.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Franklin Resources's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.89
|0.86
|0.80
|0.74
|EPS Actual
|1.08
|1.26
|0.96
|0.79
|Revenue Estimate
|2.18B
|2.02B
|2.10B
|2.01B
|Revenue Actual
|2.22B
|2.18B
|2.17B
|2.08B
To track all earnings releases for Franklin Resources visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
