Recap: BP Q1 Earnings

BP BP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 03:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BP beat estimated earnings by 44.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.92 versus an estimate of $1.33.

Revenue was up $14.71 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.55% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BP's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.17 0.92 0.56 0.38 EPS Actual 1.23 0.99 0.83 0.78 Revenue Estimate 46.67B 38.95B 37.72B 58.92B Revenue Actual 50.55B 36.17B 36.47B 34.54B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.