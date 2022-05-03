Recap: BP Q1 Earnings

BP BP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 03:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BP beat estimated earnings by 44.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.92 versus an estimate of $1.33.
Revenue was up $14.71 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.55% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BP's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.17
|0.92
|0.56
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|1.23
|0.99
|0.83
|0.78
|Revenue Estimate
|46.67B
|38.95B
|37.72B
|58.92B
|Revenue Actual
|50.55B
|36.17B
|36.47B
|34.54B
To track all earnings releases for BP visit their earnings calendar here.
