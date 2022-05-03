Harmony Biosciences: Q1 Earnings Insights

Harmony Biosciences HRMY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Harmony Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 75.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.29.
Revenue was up $25.64 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 0.25% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Harmony Biosciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.37
|0.28
|0.18
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.63
|0.51
|0.54
|0.38
|Revenue Estimate
|90.01M
|79.85M
|68.77M
|57.07M
|Revenue Actual
|91.21M
|80.73M
|73.82M
|59.67M
