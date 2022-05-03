Recap: Public Service Enterprise Q1 Earnings

Public Service Enterprise PEG reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Public Service Enterprise beat estimated earnings by 19.82%, reporting an EPS of $1.33 versus an estimate of $1.11.
Revenue was down $576.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.09% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Public Service Enterprise's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.66
|0.91
|0.68
|1.12
|EPS Actual
|0.69
|0.98
|0.70
|1.28
|Revenue Estimate
|3.25B
|2.77B
|2.24B
|3.27B
|Revenue Actual
|3.06B
|1.90B
|1.87B
|2.89B
To track all earnings releases for Public Service Enterprise visit their earnings calendar here.
