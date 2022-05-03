Recap: Colliers Intl Q1 Earnings

Colliers Intl Gr CIGI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Colliers Intl Gr beat estimated earnings by 17.07%, reporting an EPS of $1.44 versus an estimate of $1.23.

Revenue was up $226.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.42 which was followed by a 2.79% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Colliers Intl Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.83 1.03 0.88 0.63 EPS Actual 2.25 1.27 1.58 1.04 Revenue Estimate 1.10B 798.95M 742.81M 685.20M Revenue Actual 1.34B 1.02B 945.99M 774.91M

To track all earnings releases for Colliers Intl Gr visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.