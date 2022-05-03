Incyte: Q1 Earnings Insights

Incyte INCY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Incyte missed estimated earnings by 19.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.68.

Revenue was up $128.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.76 which was followed by a 2.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Incyte's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.73 0.75 0.64 EPS Actual 0.10 1.18 0.80 0.67 Revenue Estimate 813.40M 738.77M 686.98M 659.24M Revenue Actual 862.85M 812.99M 705.71M 604.72M

To track all earnings releases for Incyte visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.