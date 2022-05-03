Incyte: Q1 Earnings Insights

Incyte INCY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Incyte missed estimated earnings by 19.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.68.
Revenue was up $128.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.76 which was followed by a 2.55% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Incyte's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.86
|0.73
|0.75
|0.64
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|1.18
|0.80
|0.67
|Revenue Estimate
|813.40M
|738.77M
|686.98M
|659.24M
|Revenue Actual
|862.85M
|812.99M
|705.71M
|604.72M
