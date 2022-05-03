Recap: Howmet Aerospace Q1 Earnings

Howmet Aerospace HWM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Howmet Aerospace beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.29.
Revenue was up $115.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.21% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Howmet Aerospace's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|0.25
|0.22
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.30
|0.27
|0.22
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|1.31B
|1.30B
|1.21B
|1.22B
|Revenue Actual
|1.28B
|1.28B
|1.20B
|1.21B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
