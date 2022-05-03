Recap: Vishay Intertechnology Q1 Earnings

Vishay Intertechnology VSH reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Vishay Intertechnology beat estimated earnings by 22.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.58.

Revenue was up $89.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vishay Intertechnology's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.66 0.58 0.44 EPS Actual 0.62 0.63 0.61 0.46 Revenue Estimate 824.47M 836.06M 816.29M 753.42M Revenue Actual 843.07M 813.66M 819.12M 764.63M

