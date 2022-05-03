Recap: Vishay Intertechnology Q1 Earnings

Vishay Intertechnology VSH reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Vishay Intertechnology beat estimated earnings by 22.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.58.
Revenue was up $89.16 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.25% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vishay Intertechnology's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.62
|0.66
|0.58
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|0.62
|0.63
|0.61
|0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|824.47M
|836.06M
|816.29M
|753.42M
|Revenue Actual
|843.07M
|813.66M
|819.12M
|764.63M
