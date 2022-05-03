MPLX: Q1 Earnings Insights

MPLX MPLX reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:10 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MPLX beat estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.76.
Revenue was up $271.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.56% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MPLX's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.75
|0.71
|0.67
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|0.78
|0.74
|0.66
|0.68
|Revenue Estimate
|2.47B
|2.37B
|2.26B
|2.13B
|Revenue Actual
|2.73B
|2.56B
|2.40B
|2.34B
