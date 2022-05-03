Recap: Harsco Q1 Earnings

Harsco HSC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Harsco missed estimated earnings by 125.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was down $76.06 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 5.54% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Harsco's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.25
|0.23
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.22
|0.20
|0.28
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|446.18M
|578.73M
|556.37M
|514.94M
|Revenue Actual
|462.07M
|544.30M
|569.82M
|528.86M
To track all earnings releases for Harsco visit their earnings calendar here.
