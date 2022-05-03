Glatfelter: Q1 Earnings Insights

Glatfelter GLT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Glatfelter missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.07.
Revenue was up $156.01 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 5.58% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Glatfelter's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.20
|0.14
|0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|0.21
|0.18
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|353.00M
|270.00M
|242.00M
|224.00M
|Revenue Actual
|334.46M
|279.65M
|244.91M
|225.67M
