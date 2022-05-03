LGI Homes: Q1 Earnings Insights

LGI Homes LGIH reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LGI Homes beat estimated earnings by 19.49%, reporting an EPS of $3.25 versus an estimate of $2.72.

Revenue was down $159.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33 which was followed by a 1.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LGI Homes's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 4.20 3.95 3.84 2.50 EPS Actual 4.53 4.05 4.73 3.95 Revenue Estimate 758.08M 731.98M 713.30M 598.55M Revenue Actual 801.08M 751.61M 791.51M 705.95M

