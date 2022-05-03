Recap: S&P Global Q1 Earnings

S&P Global SPGI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
S&P Global missed estimated earnings by 3.02%, reporting an EPS of $2.89 versus an estimate of $2.98.
Revenue was up $373.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.08% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at S&P Global's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.13
|3.15
|3.24
|3.03
|EPS Actual
|3.15
|3.54
|3.62
|3.39
|Revenue Estimate
|2.05B
|1.98B
|1.99B
|1.93B
|Revenue Actual
|2.09B
|2.09B
|2.11B
|2.02B
To track all earnings releases for S&P Global visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews