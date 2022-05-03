Recap: Teva Pharmaceutical Q1 Earnings

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus TEVA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Teva Pharmaceutical Indus reported in-line EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.55.
Revenue was down $321.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.73
|0.65
|0.59
|0.59
|EPS Actual
|0.77
|0.59
|0.59
|0.63
|Revenue Estimate
|4.29B
|4.03B
|4.04B
|4.02B
|Revenue Actual
|4.10B
|3.89B
|3.91B
|3.98B
