Recap: Fidelity National Info Q1 Earnings

Fidelity National Info FIS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fidelity National Info beat estimated earnings by 1.38%, reporting an EPS of $1.47 versus an estimate of $1.45.
Revenue was up $269.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.35% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fidelity National Info's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.90
|1.68
|1.55
|1.24
|EPS Actual
|1.92
|1.73
|1.61
|1.30
|Revenue Estimate
|3.71B
|3.52B
|3.39B
|3.16B
|Revenue Actual
|3.67B
|3.51B
|3.48B
|3.22B
To track all earnings releases for Fidelity National Info visit their earnings calendar here.
