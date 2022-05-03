Recap: Molson Coors Beverage Q1 Earnings

Molson Coors Beverage TAP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Molson Coors Beverage beat estimated earnings by 52.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was up $317.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.74% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Molson Coors Beverage's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.85 1.54 1.33 -0.09 EPS Actual 0.81 1.75 1.58 0.01 Revenue Estimate 2.55B 2.92B 2.81B 1.88B Revenue Actual 2.62B 2.82B 2.94B 1.90B

To track all earnings releases for Molson Coors Beverage visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.