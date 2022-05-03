Recap: Sapiens Intl Corp Q1 Earnings

Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Sapiens Intl Corp beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.27.
Revenue was up $15.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.43% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sapiens Intl Corp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.30
|0.29
|0.26
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.32
|0.31
|0.29
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|120.48M
|117.94M
|112.54M
|109.39M
|Revenue Actual
|119.22M
|117.81M
|114.41M
|102.59M
