Recap: Sapiens Intl Corp Q1 Earnings

Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sapiens Intl Corp beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.27.

Revenue was up $15.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.43% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sapiens Intl Corp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.29 0.26 0.27 EPS Actual 0.32 0.31 0.29 0.27 Revenue Estimate 120.48M 117.94M 112.54M 109.39M Revenue Actual 119.22M 117.81M 114.41M 102.59M

