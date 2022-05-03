Recap: ITT Q1 Earnings

ITT ITT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ITT reported in-line EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.97.
Revenue was up $27.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.03% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ITT's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.05
|0.93
|0.90
|0.87
|EPS Actual
|1.06
|0.99
|0.94
|1.06
|Revenue Estimate
|708.48M
|677.72M
|655.01M
|659.34M
|Revenue Actual
|685.40M
|689.60M
|691.60M
|698.40M
To track all earnings releases for ITT visit their earnings calendar here.
