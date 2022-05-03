Recap: ITT Q1 Earnings

ITT ITT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ITT reported in-line EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.97.

Revenue was up $27.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ITT's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.05 0.93 0.90 0.87 EPS Actual 1.06 0.99 0.94 1.06 Revenue Estimate 708.48M 677.72M 655.01M 659.34M Revenue Actual 685.40M 689.60M 691.60M 698.40M

