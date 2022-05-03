Recap: Henry Schein Q1 Earnings

Henry Schein HSIC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Henry Schein beat estimated earnings by 9.24%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.19.
Revenue was up $254.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 2.92% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Henry Schein's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.91
|0.93
|0.97
|0.85
|EPS Actual
|1.07
|1.10
|1.11
|1.24
|Revenue Estimate
|3.14B
|2.95B
|2.89B
|2.81B
|Revenue Actual
|3.33B
|3.18B
|2.97B
|2.92B
