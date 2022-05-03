Recap: Sequans Communications Q1 Earnings

Sequans Communications SQNS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sequans Communications beat estimated earnings by 63.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.11.
Revenue was up $1.57 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.23% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sequans Communications's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.19
|-0.17
|-0.21
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|-0.14
|-0.15
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|13.69M
|12.33M
|13.56M
|13.79M
|Revenue Actual
|13.81M
|11.89M
|12.86M
|12.32M
