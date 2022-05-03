Leidos Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Leidos Holdings LDOS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Leidos Holdings beat estimated earnings by 5.33%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.5.
Revenue was up $179.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.99% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Leidos Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.60
|1.62
|1.58
|1.48
|EPS Actual
|1.56
|1.80
|1.52
|1.73
|Revenue Estimate
|3.51B
|3.60B
|3.38B
|3.25B
|Revenue Actual
|3.49B
|3.48B
|3.45B
|3.31B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Leidos Holdings management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $6.1 and $6.5 per share.
