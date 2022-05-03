DuPont: Q1 Earnings Insights

DuPont de Nemours DD reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
DuPont de Nemours missed estimated earnings by 27.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $1.13.
Revenue was down $702.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.7% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DuPont de Nemours's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.13
|1.13
|0.95
|0.76
|EPS Actual
|1.08
|1.15
|1.06
|0.91
|Revenue Estimate
|4.20B
|4.20B
|4.00B
|3.85B
|Revenue Actual
|4.27B
|4.27B
|4.13B
|3.98B
To track all earnings releases for DuPont de Nemours visit their earnings calendar here.
