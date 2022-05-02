Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Lululemon Athletica Stock In The Last 5 Years

Lululemon Athletica LULU has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 35.77% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 47.35%. Currently, Lululemon Athletica has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion.

Buying $100 In LULU: If an investor had bought $100 of LULU stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $697.41 today based on a price of $360.84 for LULU at the time of writing.

Lululemon Athletica's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

