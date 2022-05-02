CNO Finl Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

CNO Finl Group CNO reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CNO Finl Group missed estimated earnings by 23.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.55.

Revenue was down $163.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 1.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CNO Finl Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.60 0.61 0.54 0.52 EPS Actual 0.87 0.72 0.66 0.55 Revenue Estimate 996.10M 958.30M 960.80M 888.19M Revenue Actual 1.07B 968.30M 1.07B 1.01B

