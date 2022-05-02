CNO Finl Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

CNO Finl Group CNO reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CNO Finl Group missed estimated earnings by 23.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.55.
Revenue was down $163.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 1.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CNO Finl Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.60
|0.61
|0.54
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.87
|0.72
|0.66
|0.55
|Revenue Estimate
|996.10M
|958.30M
|960.80M
|888.19M
|Revenue Actual
|1.07B
|968.30M
|1.07B
|1.01B
To track all earnings releases for CNO Finl Group visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings