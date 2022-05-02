Chemours: Q1 Earnings Insights

Chemours CC reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Chemours beat estimated earnings by 58.7%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $0.92.
Revenue was up $328.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 15.42% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Chemours's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.92
|1.02
|0.92
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|0.81
|1.27
|1.20
|0.71
|Revenue Estimate
|1.57B
|1.58B
|1.52B
|1.40B
|Revenue Actual
|1.57B
|1.68B
|1.66B
|1.44B
