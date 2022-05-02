Recap: Mosaic Q1 Earnings

Mosaic MOS reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Mosaic reported in-line EPS of $2.41 versus an estimate of $2.41.
Revenue was up $1.62 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.29% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mosaic's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.98
|1.54
|0.95
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|1.95
|1.35
|1.17
|0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|3.84B
|3.65B
|2.82B
|2.24B
|Revenue Actual
|3.84B
|3.42B
|2.80B
|2.30B
To track all earnings releases for Mosaic visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings