Recap: Clorox Q3 Earnings

Clorox CLX reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Clorox beat estimated earnings by 35.05%, reporting an EPS of $1.31 versus an estimate of $0.97.
Revenue was up $28.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 14.47% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Clorox's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.84
|1.03
|1.36
|1.48
|EPS Actual
|0.66
|1.21
|0.95
|1.62
|Revenue Estimate
|1.66B
|1.70B
|1.92B
|1.87B
|Revenue Actual
|1.69B
|1.81B
|1.80B
|1.78B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Clorox management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.05 and $4.3 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Clorox visit their earnings calendar here.
