Recap: Monolithic Power Systems Q1 Earnings

Monolithic Power Systems MPWR reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Monolithic Power Systems beat estimated earnings by 8.41%, reporting an EPS of $2.45 versus an estimate of $2.26.

Revenue was up $123.26 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 4.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Monolithic Power Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.87 2 1.69 1.34 EPS Actual 2.12 2.06 1.81 1.46 Revenue Estimate 321.33M 316.04M 280.54M 242.76M Revenue Actual 336.50M 323.52M 293.32M 254.46M

