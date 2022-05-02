Recap: Monolithic Power Systems Q1 Earnings

Monolithic Power Systems MPWR reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Monolithic Power Systems beat estimated earnings by 8.41%, reporting an EPS of $2.45 versus an estimate of $2.26.
Revenue was up $123.26 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 4.17% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Monolithic Power Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.87
|2
|1.69
|1.34
|EPS Actual
|2.12
|2.06
|1.81
|1.46
|Revenue Estimate
|321.33M
|316.04M
|280.54M
|242.76M
|Revenue Actual
|336.50M
|323.52M
|293.32M
|254.46M
To track all earnings releases for Monolithic Power Systems visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.