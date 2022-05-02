Recap: Woodward Q2 Earnings

Woodward WWD reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Woodward missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.88.

Revenue was up $5.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 0.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Woodward's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.81 0.86 0.97 0.80 EPS Actual 0.56 0.82 0.74 1.04 Revenue Estimate 591.08M 605.22M 617.09M 572.33M Revenue Actual 541.59M 570.22M 556.67M 581.32M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Woodward management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $3.2 and $3.6 per share.

