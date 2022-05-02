Recap: Woodward Q2 Earnings

Woodward WWD reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Woodward missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.88.
Revenue was up $5.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 0.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Woodward's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.81
|0.86
|0.97
|0.80
|EPS Actual
|0.56
|0.82
|0.74
|1.04
|Revenue Estimate
|591.08M
|605.22M
|617.09M
|572.33M
|Revenue Actual
|541.59M
|570.22M
|556.67M
|581.32M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Woodward management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $3.2 and $3.6 per share.
