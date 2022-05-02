Recap: NXP Semiconductors Q1 Earnings

NXP Semiconductors NXPI reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NXP Semiconductors beat estimated earnings by 5.36%, reporting an EPS of $3.34 versus an estimate of $3.17.
Revenue was up $569.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 1.34% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NXP Semiconductors's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.98
|2.74
|2.31
|2.21
|EPS Actual
|3.20
|2.84
|2.44
|2.31
|Revenue Estimate
|3.00B
|2.85B
|2.58B
|2.56B
|Revenue Actual
|3.04B
|2.86B
|2.60B
|2.57B
To track all earnings releases for NXP Semiconductors visit their earnings calendar here.
