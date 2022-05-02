Recap: MGM Resorts Intl Q1 Earnings

MGM Resorts Intl MGM reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MGM Resorts Intl beat estimated earnings by 114.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.07.
Revenue was up $1.21 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 2.99% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MGM Resorts Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|-0.01
|-0.44
|-0.85
|EPS Actual
|0.12
|0.03
|-0.13
|-0.68
|Revenue Estimate
|2.78B
|2.48B
|2.09B
|1.59B
|Revenue Actual
|3.06B
|2.71B
|2.27B
|1.65B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
