Recap: Devon Energy Q1 Earnings

Devon Energy DVN reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Devon Energy beat estimated earnings by 7.43%, reporting an EPS of $1.88 versus an estimate of $1.75.
Revenue was up $2.05 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 4.73% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Devon Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.24
|0.92
|0.49
|0.33
|EPS Actual
|1.39
|1.08
|0.60
|0.45
|Revenue Estimate
|3.76B
|3.21B
|2.29B
|2.21B
|Revenue Actual
|4.27B
|3.47B
|2.42B
|1.76B
