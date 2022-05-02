Recap: Arista Networks Q1 Earnings

Arista Networks ANET reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Arista Networks beat estimated earnings by 3.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.81.

Revenue was up $209.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 5.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arista Networks's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.68 0.64 0.60 EPS Actual 0.82 0.74 0.68 0.63 Revenue Estimate 789.10M 737.94M 687.32M 642.12M Revenue Actual 824.46M 748.70M 707.32M 667.56M

