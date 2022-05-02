Recap: Arista Networks Q1 Earnings

Arista Networks ANET reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Arista Networks beat estimated earnings by 3.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.81.
Revenue was up $209.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 5.8% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Arista Networks's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.73
|0.68
|0.64
|0.60
|EPS Actual
|0.82
|0.74
|0.68
|0.63
|Revenue Estimate
|789.10M
|737.94M
|687.32M
|642.12M
|Revenue Actual
|824.46M
|748.70M
|707.32M
|667.56M
To track all earnings releases for Arista Networks visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
