Diamondback Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Diamondback Energy FANG reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Diamondback Energy beat estimated earnings by 15.3%, reporting an EPS of $5.2 versus an estimate of $4.51.

Revenue was up $1.22 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 1.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Diamondback Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 3.39 2.73 2.12 1.78 EPS Actual 3.63 2.94 2.40 2.30 Revenue Estimate 1.67B 1.49B 1.32B 1.00B Revenue Actual 2.02B 1.91B 1.68B 1.18B

