Diamondback Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Diamondback Energy FANG reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Diamondback Energy beat estimated earnings by 15.3%, reporting an EPS of $5.2 versus an estimate of $4.51.
Revenue was up $1.22 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 1.2% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Diamondback Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.39
|2.73
|2.12
|1.78
|EPS Actual
|3.63
|2.94
|2.40
|2.30
|Revenue Estimate
|1.67B
|1.49B
|1.32B
|1.00B
|Revenue Actual
|2.02B
|1.91B
|1.68B
|1.18B
To track all earnings releases for Diamondback Energy visit their earnings calendar here.
