Expedia Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Expedia Group EXPE reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Expedia Group beat estimated earnings by 20.34%, reporting an EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.59.
Revenue was up $1.00 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.39 which was followed by a 2.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Expedia Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.67
|1.70
|-0.65
|-2.31
|EPS Actual
|1.06
|3.56
|-1.13
|-2.02
|Revenue Estimate
|2.31B
|2.75B
|2.00B
|1.12B
|Revenue Actual
|2.28B
|2.96B
|2.11B
|1.25B
