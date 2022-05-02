Expedia Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Expedia Group EXPE reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Expedia Group beat estimated earnings by 20.34%, reporting an EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.59.

Revenue was up $1.00 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.39 which was followed by a 2.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Expedia Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.67 1.70 -0.65 -2.31 EPS Actual 1.06 3.56 -1.13 -2.02 Revenue Estimate 2.31B 2.75B 2.00B 1.12B Revenue Actual 2.28B 2.96B 2.11B 1.25B

To track all earnings releases for Expedia Group visit their earnings calendar here.

