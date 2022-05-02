Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning First BanCorp Stock In The Last 5 Years

First BanCorp FBP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.11%. Currently, First BanCorp has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion.

Buying $1000 In FBP: If an investor had bought $1000 of FBP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,268.15 today based on a price of $13.74 for FBP at the time of writing.

First BanCorp's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

