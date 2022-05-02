Saia Clocks Revenue Growth Of ~37% In Q1, Beats Street View

by

reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 36.6% year-over-year to $661.22 million, beating the consensus of $632.12 million. EPS improved to $2.98 from $1.40 in 1Q21, beating the consensus of $2.71.

The operating income increased by 112.4% Y/Y to $103.45 million, and the margin expanded by 558 bps to 15.6%.

The company reported an Operating ratio of 84.4% compared to 89.9% in 1Q21.

Saia generated cash from operating activities of $95.96 million, compared to $60.97 million a year ago.

LTL shipments per workday increased 5.7%, tonnage per workday increased 9.5%, and revenue per hundredweight increased 21.4%.

LTL revenue per shipment rose by 25.7% Y/Y to $329.30.

Total debt was $44.9 million as of March 31, 2022, and SAIA ended the quarter with $141.3 million of cash on hand.

Net capital expenditures were $45.4 million during the first three months of 2022. The company anticipates net capital expenditures to be more than $500 million for FY22.

"We have opened two new terminals this year, and our opening pace will accelerate now that winter weather is behind us. I would anticipate another four terminal openings will be completed by the end of the second quarter and we are still anticipating opening a total of 10 to 15 new locations in 2022," commented President and CEO Fritz Holzgrefe.

Price Action: SAIA shares are trading lower by 3.07% at $199.64 on the last check Monday.

