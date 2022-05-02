Park Hotels & Resorts Q1 Revenue Beats Street View On Leisure Demand Growth

by

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc PK reported first-quarter FY21 sales growth of 190% year-on-year to $479 million, beating the consensus of $422.93 million.

The operating expenses rose 66% Y/Y to $478 million.

Park Hotels had a net debt of $4.2 billion as of March 31, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 1.8% Q/Q to $82 million, while hotel adjusted EBITDA improved 4.2% on a pro-forma basis Q/Q to $89 million.

EPS loss narrowed to $(0.24) from $(0.81) loss last year. Adjusted FFO per share was $0.08 versus $(0.48) a year-ago.

Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr., Chairman and CEO, stated, "I am extremely pleased with Park's first quarter results, which came in well ahead of expectations due to encouraging demand growth across our portfolio from both leisure and business travel."

Outlook : Park Hotels sees Q2 RevPAR of $160 - $164 and adjusted EBITDA of $160 million - $180 million.

