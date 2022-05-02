Saia: Q1 Earnings Insights

Saia SAIA reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Saia beat estimated earnings by 9.96%, reporting an EPS of $2.98 versus an estimate of $2.71.
Revenue was up $177.14 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 2.68% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Saia's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.56
|2.35
|2
|1.37
|EPS Actual
|2.76
|2.86
|2.34
|1.40
|Revenue Estimate
|599.32M
|575.73M
|546.21M
|476.56M
|Revenue Actual
|617.08M
|616.22M
|571.33M
|484.07M
To track all earnings releases for Saia visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews