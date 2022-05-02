Saia: Q1 Earnings Insights

Saia SAIA reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Saia beat estimated earnings by 9.96%, reporting an EPS of $2.98 versus an estimate of $2.71.

Revenue was up $177.14 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 2.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Saia's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.56 2.35 2 1.37 EPS Actual 2.76 2.86 2.34 1.40 Revenue Estimate 599.32M 575.73M 546.21M 476.56M Revenue Actual 617.08M 616.22M 571.33M 484.07M

