Recap: Alliance Res Partners Q1 Earnings

Alliance Res Partners ARLP reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Alliance Res Partners reported an EPS of $0.28.
Revenue was up $142.24 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 4.97% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Alliance Res Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.69
|0.36
|0.21
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.40
|0.44
|0.34
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|462.30M
|417.90M
|372.70M
|353.40M
|Revenue Actual
|473.47M
|415.44M
|362.44M
|318.62M
