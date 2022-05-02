Recap: Moody's Q1 Earnings

Moody's MCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Moody's missed estimated earnings by 0.34%, reporting an EPS of $2.89 versus an estimate of $2.9.
Revenue was down $78.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 5.1% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Moody's's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.38
|2.52
|2.74
|2.82
|EPS Actual
|2.33
|2.69
|3.22
|4.06
|Revenue Estimate
|1.51B
|1.45B
|1.47B
|1.43B
|Revenue Actual
|1.54B
|1.53B
|1.55B
|1.60B
