Affiliated Managers Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Affiliated Managers Group AMG reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Affiliated Managers Group beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $4.65 versus an estimate of $4.34.
Revenue was up $48.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 0.77% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Affiliated Managers Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|5.81
|3.91
|3.83
|3.69
|EPS Actual
|6.10
|4
|4.03
|4.28
|Revenue Estimate
|626.06M
|587.99M
|566.26M
|553.38M
|Revenue Actual
|691.80M
|575.20M
|586.30M
|559.10M
To track all earnings releases for Affiliated Managers Group visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.