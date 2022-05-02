Recap: Timken Q1 Earnings

Timken TKR reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 06:51 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Timken beat estimated earnings by 38.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.61 versus an estimate of $1.16.
Revenue was up $100.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.48% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Timken's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.91
|1.17
|1.45
|1.20
|EPS Actual
|0.78
|1.18
|1.37
|1.38
|Revenue Estimate
|982.62M
|1.01B
|1.05B
|980.60M
|Revenue Actual
|1.01B
|1.04B
|1.06B
|1.02B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Timken management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $5.0 and $5.4 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Timken visit their earnings calendar here.
