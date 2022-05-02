EnPro Indus: Q1 Earnings Insights

EnPro Indus NPO reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
EnPro Indus beat estimated earnings by 19.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.83 versus an estimate of $1.53.
Revenue was up $49.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 3.99% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at EnPro Indus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.13
|1.26
|1.24
|0.94
|EPS Actual
|1.23
|1.40
|1.56
|1.37
|Revenue Estimate
|253.77M
|267.83M
|273.57M
|262.05M
|Revenue Actual
|280.80M
|283.10M
|298.60M
|279.30M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
EnPro Indus management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $6.6 and $7.15 per share.
