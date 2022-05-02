Recap: BlackRock Cap Inv Q1 Earnings

BlackRock Cap Inv BKCC reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BlackRock Cap Inv reported in-line EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.08.
Revenue was up $1.91 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.71% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BlackRock Cap Inv's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.08
|0.06
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|0.08
|0.07
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|13.32M
|11.87M
|11.00M
|15.79M
|Revenue Actual
|12.60M
|12.51M
|10.86M
|10.27M
To track all earnings releases for BlackRock Cap Inv visit their earnings calendar here.
