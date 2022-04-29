Earnings Outlook For Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp SBT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Sterling Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09.

Sterling Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 0.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Stock Performance

Shares of Sterling Bancorp were trading at $7.0 as of April 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.7%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.