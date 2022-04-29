$100 Invested In Southwest Airlines 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Southwest Airlines LUV has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.15%. Currently, Southwest Airlines has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion.

Buying $100 In LUV: If an investor had bought $100 of LUV stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $325.41 today based on a price of $47.73 for LUV at the time of writing.

Southwest Airlines's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.