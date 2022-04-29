QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Are Accolade Shares Down Over 40% Today

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 29, 2022 1:55 PM | 1 min read
  • Accolade Inc ACCD shares plunged almost 50% after disappointing Q4 FY22 earnings and FY23 guidance.
  • Q4 FY22 revenue increased 58% Y/Y to $93.8 million, beating the consensus of $91.57 million.
  • The company reported a wider net loss of $(34.56) million compared to $(4.73) million a year ago.
  • EPS loss came at $(0.51) higher than the consensus of $(0.36).
  • Guidance: For Q1 FY23, Accolade expects revenues of $81 million - $83 million, below the consensus of $85.91 million.
  • It expects adjusted EBITDA loss of $(20) million - $(22) million.
  • For FY23, the company forecasts revenues of $350 million - $365 million, below the consensus of $387.39 million.
  • It expects adjusted EBITDA of $(35) million - $(40) million.
  • Credit Suisse has downgraded Accolade to Neutral and cut the price target to $9.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to Equal-Weight, with a price target lowered to $9.
  • SVB Leerink too downgraded ACCD to Market Perform and lowered the price target to $8.
  • Needham maintains Buy on Accolade but cuts the price target to $12
  • Piper Sandler maintains Overweight with the price target slashed to $11
  • B of A Securities also downgraded Accolade to Neutral, with lowered price target to $9.
  • Price Action: ACCD shares are down 45% at $6.08 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceHealth CareSmall CapMoversTrading IdeasGeneral