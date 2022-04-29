Industrias Bachoco SAB: Q1 Earnings Insights

Industrias Bachoco SAB IBA reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Industrias Bachoco SAB reported an EPS of $2.17.
Revenue was up $277.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.87% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Industrias Bachoco SAB's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.57
|0.79
|0.83
|0.60
|EPS Actual
|0.63
|0.82
|1.48
|2.06
|Revenue Estimate
|963.00M
|958.00M
|955.00M
|849.00M
|Revenue Actual
|1.04B
|980.10M
|1.05B
|948.00M
