Industrias Bachoco SAB: Q1 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 29, 2022 12:45 PM | 1 min read

 

Industrias Bachoco SAB IBA reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Industrias Bachoco SAB reported an EPS of $2.17.

Revenue was up $277.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.87% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Industrias Bachoco SAB's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.57 0.79 0.83 0.60
EPS Actual 0.63 0.82 1.48 2.06
Revenue Estimate 963.00M 958.00M 955.00M 849.00M
Revenue Actual 1.04B 980.10M 1.05B 948.00M

To track all earnings releases for Industrias Bachoco SAB visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

